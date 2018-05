If you're trying out an Airbnb, heed our warnings and be wary of hosts who are slow to respond, have negative reviews or ask for payment to be delivered upon arrival, as in-person cash swaps are actually forbidden under the website’s rules. If you run into any problems, contact Airbnb within the first 24 hours and it will put a hold on the payment. Even after that window, don't sweat it. The company is known to be very fair about refunds in case of a travel emergency.