Sherry is ideal for low-proof cocktails, and fino sherry—the palest, driest kind—works particularly well in this light, lemony Collins. Half an ounce of gin adds a bit of an herbal kick without much alcohol. Pick up a bottle of Tio Pepe at your local wine store; it'll only set you back around $16 and has enough for 15-plus of these cocktails.

Instructions: In a shaker with ice, combine half an ounce of London dry gin (like Beefeater or, even better here, Beefeater 24), an ounce and a half of fino sherry (like Tio Pepe), 1/2 an ounce of fresh lemon juice and a 1/4 ounce of simple syrup. Shake that all up together hard, then strain into a tall glass over fresh ice. Top with 2 ounces of club soda and garnish with lemon wheels.