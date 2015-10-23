Stylish Ways to Make Your Bedroom a Chic Getaway

You keep your entry clutter-free, and your living room is a total Zen den. But why does your bedroom look like a dumping ground for mismatched furniture and unwashed laundry?

Poor bedrooms. Often because they’re not on view for the neighbors, they’re dead last in getting a design refresh.

Science proves it: Soothing colors and a calm environment equal better sleep, which equals more sanity. So, your bedroom should be your sanctuary. Ahead, a few simple, minimalist-inspired updates that’ll make your bedroom more like a temple…and less like a tent.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.