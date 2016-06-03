9 Stunning Airbnbs You Could Rent for Your Wedding

Go fully off the grid by renting this expansive lodge literally in the Wenatchee National Forest. The manse is so deep into nature that you can’t even locate it with GPS. Fear not, as once you get there, there’s room for the whole wedding party to crash. Hold your celebrations alfresco in the summertime, and local swallows, hummingbirds and black-tailed deer will likely join the wedding’s spectators.

From $1,050 a night; sleeps 40