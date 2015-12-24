Strangest Food Stories of 2015

Speaking of bread, have you smashed your face into any lately? No? Then you are missing out on a major social media opportunity. The Instagram account Breadfaceblog rose to unexpected heights—although, any heights at all are unexpected for videos of an unknown woman smooshing her face into various bread items—amassing almost 27,000 followers. Her mystique continues to grow and is probably best summed up by this exchange with Maxim:

MAXIM: Do you think watching your videos might be arousing for fans?

BREADFACE: I can see that. Putting your face in things in general is sexy.

A video posted by Bread Face (@breadfaceblog) on Nov 9, 2015 at 7:17am PST