12 Starbucks Drinks You Can Order If You’re Vegan

One of the biggest challenges of sticking to a vegan diet is eating out. It is almost impossible to know exactly what you are getting in your order. Whether you’re on a study date, meeting up with friends or just looking for a drink to get you through the day, Starbucks is an unavoidable staple of college life.

By making a few minor adjustments to these orders, you can have vegan Starbucks anytime.

1 of 12 Photo by Alysha Anzik

Caffè Americano

You can’t go wrong with something as simple and classic as the Americano. Drink this coffee black or with soy milk.

2 of 12 Photo courtesy of starbucksmelody.com

Chocolate Smoothie

Step 1: order with soy milk instead of dairy milk. Step 2: nix the protein powder. Step 3: enjoy this awesome vegan smoothie. No need to worry about the “chocolate” either because luckily the flavor comes from mocha sauce which is completely vegan.

3 of 12 Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino

While this drink wasn’t always vegan (the strawberry base’s pink color came from crushed beetles), it now gets its color from lycopene, the same pigment that makes tomatoes red. Remember, no whipped cream and substitute the dairy for soy or coconut milk.

4 of 12 Photo courtesy of news.starbucks.com

Shaken Sweet Tea Lemonade

No substitutions or omissions needed for this version of the classic Arnold Palmer (can I get a hallelujah?!). The perfect summer beverage awaits.

#SpoonTip: All of the Shaken Tea Lemonades are vegan, so treat yo’ self this summer.

5 of 12 Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Green Tea Crème Frappuccino

Always gotta make sure to get those greens in… even if these particular greens come in the form of a sugary, dessert-like Starbucks drink. Just substitute the dairy milk for soy or coconut, omit the whipped cream and you’ve got yourself a delicious vegan treat.

6 of 12 Photo courtesy of urbantastebud.com

Mocha Frappuccino

Lucky for all you chocolate lovers, the mocha syrup is vegan. The excitement is all too real with this drink, but don’t forget the phrase of the day: leave off the whipped cream and substitute out the dairy.

7 of 12 Photo by Alex Furuya

Teavana Iced Oprah Cinnamon Chai Tea Latte

Make sure that you order the Oprah Chai since the regular Chai Tea concentrate has honey in it. As an added bonus, with the purchase of each Oprah Chai product Starbucks makes a donation to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation to benefit youth education. Since this is a latte, you’ll have to substitute the dairy out for this drink to make it vegan.

8 of 12 Photo courtesy of tumblr.com

Caffè Misto

A simple, regular, yet delicious coffee is always a wise choice amongst the millions of creations Starbucks is famous for. A Caffè Misto is the answer; but as always, substitute that dairy milk outta there for soy or coconut milk.

9 of 12 Photo by Luna Zhang

Classic Hot Chocolate

Since the hot chocolate is made with mocha syrup instead of real chocolate, it is a decadent vegan option. Ask for no whipped cream, swap out the dairy milk and you’re good to go.

10 of 12 Photo courtesy of pinterest.com

Strawberry Smoothie

Substitute the dairy milk for soy or coconut milk, omit the protein powder and you’ve got yourself a fruity fix totally soy-free. Plus, who doesn’t love a fresh smoothie to kickstart a summer’s day?

11 of 12 Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Latte Macchiato

Minus the dairy, plus the caffeine. This Latte Macchiato can be ordered with soy milk so that you can still reap the benefits that espresso brings.

12 of 12 Photo courtesy of mythirtyspot.com

Caramel Frappuccino

This popular order can be made vegan by (you guessed it) substituting out the dairy and omitting the whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top. Sorry, but the drizzle is made with 3 different dairy products… c’mon Starbucks.

Still dreaming of the day Starbucks uses vegan whipped cream but until then, remember to omit it and enjoy your drinks!

