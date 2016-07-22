These Star Trek Kitchen Gadgets Will Help You to Eat Long & Prosper

Your kitchen: the final frontier. As Star Trek celebrates it's 50th anniversary and Star Trek Beyond blasts into theaters, fans of the franchise are clamoring to see what new adventures their favorite space-faring crew will undertake in the great beyond. But the biggest adventures can happen in even the smallest of kitchens. For all the Trekkies out there who want to show their love for Gene Roddenberry’s timeless creation, these gadgets will help you take your meals where no one has gone before.

Spock Oven Mitt

It’s better than giving your blueberry muffins a Vulcan nerve pinch. ThinkGeek

Star Trek Cookie Cutters

To seek out new life and new cookies. ThinkGeek

Star Trek Aprons

Just be careful: wearing the red apron probably means you won’t survive dinner. ThinkGeek

Enterprise Sushi Set

Maki it so! ThinkGeek

Transporter Pad LED Coasters

Set your piña colada on these and transport yourself to a tropical paradise. ThinkGeek

Star Trek Pint Set

Boldly raise a glass and toast the captain! (Kirk, Picard, we won’t judge.) ThinkGeek

Enterprise Pizza Cutter

Klingon may be tough to translate, but pizza is a language we all speak. ThinkGeek

