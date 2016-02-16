Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Can’t Get Enough Pizza and Sushi

The respite from the frigid winter doldrums that is Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue dropped on newsstands all over the world this week and is on sale now. And while the first thing that pops into most people’s minds when it comes to beautiful supermodels is not pizza, that’s just because they don’t know beautiful supermodels. Thanks to a little help from Sports Illustrated, FWx exclusively caught up with many of the women featured in this year’s issue and found out what they really like to eat, where they like to eat it and more. 

1 of 7 © Frederic Pinet/Sports Illustrated

LINDSEY VONN

Favorite Junk Food: Frozen yogurt with M&M’s and Reese's chunks.

One Great Diet Tip: Choose fat over sugar or carbs.

Favorite Restaurant or ChefMatsuhisa. I love fresh sushi and the vibe of the restaurant.

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? If I could open a restaurant, I would love a sushi bar/lounge.

 

2 of 7 © Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

ERIN HEATHERTON

Favorite Junk Food: Truffle popcorn.

One Great Diet Tip: Focus on eating the healthy foods you love.

Favorite Restaurant or ChefMary’s Fish Camp—it feels like summer vacation.

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? A bed and breakfast.

3 of 7 © James Macari/Sports Illustrated

LILY ALDRIDGE

Favorite Junk Food: Pasta.

One Great Diet Tip: Everything in moderation.

Favorite Restaurant or ChefJonathan Waxman, because we have the same birthday and he’s the best!

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? A great sushi restaurant in Nashville. 

 

4 of 7 © Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

KELLY ROHRBACH

Favorite Junk Food: Pizza and pasta! I love Italian food—nom nom nom.

One Great Diet Tip: Eat grapefruit for breakfast; not sure why it works but it really does.

 

5 of 7 © James Macari/Sports Illustrated

EMILY DIDONATO

Favorite Junk Food: Pizza.

One Great Diet Tip: Eat as many dark, leafy greens as possible!

Favorite Restaurant or Chef: The Breslin at the Ace Hotel in New York.

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? Pizza joint!

6 of 7 © Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

ROSE BERTRAM

Favorite Junk Food: Pizza.

One Great Diet Tip: Minimize your carbs, drink a lot of water and eat protein with vegetables.

Favorite Restaurant or ChefCatch in New York, because it’s a great restaurant to eat at when you have a cheat day.

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? I would open a cute spot where we serve cold-pressed juices, healthy salads and soups.

7 of 7 © Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

SOFIA RESING

Favorite Junk Food: Burgers for sure!

Favorite Restaurant or Chef: I love Nobu. It's so fresh and tasty!

What Restaurant Would You Open If You Could? It would definitely be a smoothie, organic, healthy place with Brazilian açai specials.

