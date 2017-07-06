Splurge or Budget: 12 Cold Weather Escapes to Book Now

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

Vacation is over. The holidays are behind us. Sure, there might be a three-day weekend or two in our future, but after a single day back at work, we feel like January and February are looking, well, challenging.



So, let's talk about your next vacation (and no, you shouldn't feel bad about asking for days off so soon into the new year — we suggest you use them!).



Grab your favorite swimsuit and pick out one of the 6 destination-worthy spots ahead. (And, hey, even if a January trip isn't in the cards for you, this is pretty good fodder for daydreams.) These stylish seaside properties and lush rainforest spots will allow you to unwind to nature's soothing sound track of breaking waves and distant waterfalls. Which is precisely what precedes true relaxation.



There's something for every work-weary soul here — from wallet-friendly retreats in glitzy locales to cozy inns, chic boutiques, and five-star luxe hotels. Go ahead and take the opportunity to escape — even if it's just mentally.

The rates provided are the lowest prices available for a 2-night stay in the first weekend of February at time of publication.