Pretend you’re in a moody castle at this subterranean Tribeca haven with four pools with various temperatures and a eucalyptus-infused steam room. In between plunges, gently float atop the mineral salt pool. Next? A 4-handed massage with two therapists, of course, a 210-minute splurge and a wind down in thermal bath with cava, red wine or olive oil. 88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013