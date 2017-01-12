8 Southern Cooking Myths Debunked

True, and the cooking process can be quite stinky and time-consuming. If you’ve got a few hours to spare, you may have found your new favorite vegetable side dish. “It literally takes three, four hours to cook collard greens,” Hayes laments. But the process is totally worth it. His secret? “I caramelize bacon with onion first and let the fat do its thing. I then add brown sugar and turn it into a caramel sauce with the bacon fat, de-glazed with apple cider vinegar. I put the collards on top of that and then you have to have pork stock or ham hocks.” While many chefs heedlessly toss in hocks for their salty bite, Hayes kicks things up a notch with a full pork stock using hocks, neck, bones and feet. “Every chef in the South will say they make the best collard greens. I make the best collard greens.”