Sick Day Recovery: How to Look Good When You Feel Awful

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

When you're sick, there's nothing more you want to do than sit on your couch, Popsicle in hand, watching episode after episode ofFriends on Netflix and pondering why anyone thought '90s brows looked good. In short, you don't want to do a damn thing. And, that's okay — we're firm believers in the "if you feel sick, stay home" mantra.

But, while you're moping about — sniffling, coughing, and lamenting your inability to breathe without sounding like an overheated French bulldog — you might as well do yourself a solid and attempt to alleviate your suffering with something other than giant doses of DayQuil. Yes, we're talking about a sick-day spa.

The beauty world is rife with treatments and potions that can help you deal with snuffles, achiness, chills, and fevers. Additionally, many of these products have beautifying benefits, so that when you do end up going back to work, you can look like a functioning human being — which will hopefully keep all those concern-trolling "wow, you look like you don't feel well" comments to a minimum.

We've gathered the best beauty products to treat yo' sick self with when you're stuck at home with a cold, flu, or — let's be honest — massive hangover. Add these buys to your at-home arsenal so that when the next virus outbreak sweeps through your office, you'll be prepared. And then, you can contemplate Courteney Cox's flashback brows with a clearer mind.

1. Take a Decongesting Soak

The next best thing to a dip in a hot tub, this decongesting and soothing soak is made with warming ginger root, sea salt, and French green clay. Pour it into a steaming bath, haul your aching body in, and then lean back and breathe in deeply to let the trio go to work stimulating circulation, ridding your body of excess fluids, clearing up mucus-filled sinuses, and restoring you, inside and out.

Pursoma Hot Tub Bath, $34, available at Pursoma.

2. Soothe Sore Muscles with Arnica Massage Oil

After you hop out of the tub, pat yourself dry and then apply this massage oil from Weleda on damp skin, taking particular care to rub it into areas that feel tense or achy. It features arnica-flower extract to soothe sore muscles and provide a stimulating, warming effect — great if your cold is manifesting itself with a case of the chills. Bonus: Its base of sunflower-seed and olive oils will hydrate and condition skin, while essential oils of lavender and rosemary soothe your mind and your plugged-up nose.

Weleda Weleda Arnica Massage Oil, $16.79, available at Target.

3. Apply a De-Puffing Ice Roller

We've already rhapsodized at length about this genius little device. But, that was mostly about its de-puffing properties. Another benefit is that the rolling, frozen little cylinder is genius at numbing and alleviating muscle aches and head pains. Just roll it repeatedly over the area that's bothering you and experience sweet, sweet (albeit temporary) relief. It's also great for migraine sufferers and anytime you have a headache. And, if your pain happens to be around your eye area, then you also get to reap those depuffing benefits we were going on and on about.

Hansderma Skincool Ice Roller Professionals, $56.94, available at Amazon.

4. Breathe In

If inhaling is proving problematic, place a few drops of this on a tissue, hold it up to your nose, and breathe deeply. The aromatic blend of eucalyptus, tea tree, and peppermint will help reduce congestion and clear clogged sinuses.

Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Essence, $29, available at NET-A-PORTER.

5. Apply a Magnesium-Filled Recovery Cream

Used by athletes post-workout, this magnesium-filled cream is for massaging into seriously sore muscles. It works just as effectively on aches and pains caused by cold or flu viruses, so work it into your cramped-up shoulders, back, and legs.

Magsoothium Therapeutic Recovery Cream, $29.95, available at Magsoothium.

6. Hydrate Your Face

Just because you're sick doesn't mean you can't get a facial. This at-home kit from holistic brand Dr. Hauschka starts with a cleansing steam bath that helps loosen dirt and debris in your pores. (Steam also happens to do wonders for your sinuses.) Follow that with the Clay Mask to decongest and then the Revitalizing Mask to calm, hydrate, and give a jumpstart to tired-looking skin.

Dr. Hauschka Your Home Spa Facial Kit, $34.95, available at Dr. Hauschka.

7. Relieve Dry Eyes

Be it sinus pressure, allergies, or too many glasses of pinot noir, nothing is more annoying or irritating than dry, itchy eyes. Banish the pain (and get rid of that redness that’s cropped up from your incessant rubbing) with these lubricating drops — they're widely regarded by top makeup artists as the best on the market.

Rohto Ice Redness Relief Cooling Eye Drops, $6.79, available at Drugstore.com.

For more sick-day relief go to Refinery29.com

