It may be expensive, but there’s almost no crime in the land of geysers, trolls and Sigur Rós. Plus, pretty much everyone here speaks perfect English, which will make it much easier to maneuver your way around. (But do learn the phrase “góðan daginn,” which means “good morning” and sounds like “goin dyin.”)

Where to stay: Studio apartment in downtown Reykjavík, $78 per night