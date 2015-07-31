Rioja Has Your Summer Wine Needs Covered

The color most associated with the wines of Spain’s Rioja region? Deep red—the hue that represents the region’s defining style and dominant grape—Tempranillo.
While northern Spain’s exceptional reds have long been known for their quality and affordability, considerably less attention is paid to its whites, rosés and sparkling wines. In total, Rioja’s annual wine production is overwhelmingly red—a staggering 90 percent. But that remaining 10 percent of lighter styles is ripe for exploring, especially during the summer months.
This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement