Rioja Has Your Summer Wine Needs Covered

Seek out an expert. Ana Fabiano is the U.S. Brand Ambassador for Rioja’s Designation of Origin council, the control board that guarantees the quality and authenticity of the wine produced in the region. She’s also written a book on Rioja and has observed a small but meaningful growth in the region’s experimentation beyond its red roots.

The result of that growth is the emergence of Rioja wines that arguably rival young Chardonnay and Provençal rosés. Strong competitors for both integrity and price point, Rioja’s modern offerings represent an exciting opportunity for Spanish wine. As Fabiano notes, anyone looking for fresh, alternative wines for summer entertaining can turn to Rioja whites and rosés and be confident that the region’s high standards will be reflected in the same way as its reds. And with many Rioja wines averaging around $12, quality wine has never been so affordable.

But where to find these lesser-known bottles? Let Fabiano and Rioja’s Designation of Origin council lead the way to six surprising Rioja wines that will reinvent your summer.