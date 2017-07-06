Put Down the Phone: 6 Digital Detox Escapes To Take Now

Food & Wine

This piece originally appeared as Digital Detox on PureWow.

To the good woman who spent her entire Hawaiian vacation glued to her iPad watching Scandal: You need a break... from your devices.

But since we know you lack the willpower to help yourself, may we suggest a forced digital detox? That’s right: A handful of hotels, resorts and even adults-only summer camps are offering up no-gadget packages that prohibit guests from plugging in. Or logging on. Or sneaking in one last hand of Internet blackjack.

We’ve handpicked six power-down getaways that sound good enough to warrant going dark. And yes, you can totally tweet all about it when you get back.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up