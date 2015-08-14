Want to know the key to becoming a centenarian? Talk to Dan Buettner, an explorer and fellow for National Geographic, who spent ten years researching the places with the longest living people—or Blue Zones, as he calls them in his recently published book, The Blue Zones Solution.

The bottom line: Folks who live to be hundred tend to be united by a sense of purpose, familial ties, active lifestyle, pseudo-vegetarian diet and strong spirituality.

Here, the five Blue Zones—and their inhabitants’ secrets to the fountain of youth.

