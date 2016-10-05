A Pizza for Every Personality and Preference

October may be a celebration of cooler temperatures, beautiful leaves, chunky sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes, but it's also National Pizza Month. Whether you're vegan, gluten-free, paleo or a fan of traditional toppings, we've got a list of pies that will please any palate. 

For Veggie Lovers: Buckwheat Crust Pizza with Roasted Vegetables

Why not make your vegetable toppings a little bit healthier with whole grain-heavy buckwheat? Chef tested, food pyramid approved. Click here for the recipe. 

For Deep Dish Lovers: Chicago-Style Deep Dish

Even the most stubborn of NYC's thin-sliced connoisseurs agree that this Chicago-style deep dish pizza is delicious. And you don't have to travel to the Windy City to sample it. Click here for the recipe. 

For Seafood Lovers: Squid Pizza with Saffron Aioli

Step aside, clams and mussels. If you're not entirely sure that you enjoy calamari, this saffron-infused slice will eliminate any uncertainty. Click here for the recipe. 

For Paleo Dieters: BBQ Chicken Pizza with Sweet Potato Crust

You'll need to make your own paleo BBQ sauce, but this sweet potato crust alternative to flour dough will make you never look back. It's just what the caveman ordered! Click here for the recipe. 

For Traditionalists: Perfect Pizza Margherita

It's the simplicity of this traditional red, green and white pie that makes it an Italian favorite. Click here for the recipe. 

For Vegan Dieters: Vegan Parmesan Pizza

Steering clear of dairy doesn't mean you have to steer clear of great flavor. This vegetable-heavy option with salty "parmesan" is a drool-worthy rival to your friends' traditional slices. Click here for the recipe. 

For White Pizza Lovers: Scallop and Bacon Pizza

A garlicky bechamel provides the perfect base for this delicious scallop and bacon white pizza combo. Sorry, tomatoes. Looks like this one is giving you a run for your money. Click here for the recipe. 

For the Grillmaster: Wrede’s Grilled Pizza with Grapes and Soppressata

The char of a grill pairs well with the duality of sweet and salty, so this individual pizza recipe clearly does not disappoint. We'd also like to formally launch a campaign to replace all pepperoni with soppressata. Click here for the recipe. 

For the Gluten-Free: Gluten-Free Pepperoni Pan Pizza

Good news, gluten-free groupies. You don't have to sacrifice chewy, soft bread to accommodate dietary restrictions. Thanks to countless flour alternatives like rice, the possibilities are endless. Click here for the recipe. 

For the Pineapple Topping Lover: Hawaiian Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust

Whatever you think of pineapple as a pizza topping, we can all agree that nearly everyone loves cauliflower. A crunchy cauliflower crust is pretty much everything we've been missing in our lives. Click here for the recipe. 

For Fruit Lovers: "The Best" Fruit Pizza

It might not be pizza per se, but this beautifully-decorated cream cheese and shortbread concoction is still turning heads (and racking clicks) on the Internet. Click here for the recipe. 

For Those with a Sweet Tooth: S'Mores Pizza

Good things happen when you combine two of America's most beloved foods into one. In fact, this one should only be saved for really special occasions. Click here for the recipe. 

