Pink Lady Just Dropped the Best Food Photos of 2016

The world is inundated with food photos—Instagram alone currently has over 89 million pictures tagged #foodporn. With so many people taking pictures, it can be hard to actually find the good ones yourself. That’s where the Pink Lady Food Photographer contest comes in. Every year they cull through brilliant photos taken by people all over the world and select the best of the best. From the sorts of gooey sandwiches that probably already dominate your social media feeds to rare glimpses into markets in far flung parts of the world, here are their top shots of 2016.