Pink Lady Just Dropped the Best Food Photos of 2016

The world is inundated with food photos—Instagram alone currently has over 89 million pictures tagged #foodporn. With so many people taking pictures, it can be hard to actually find the good ones yourself. That’s where the Pink Lady Food Photographer contest comes in. Every year they cull through brilliant photos taken by people all over the world and select the best of the best. From the sorts of gooey sandwiches that probably already dominate your social media feeds to rare glimpses into markets in far flung parts of the world, here are their top shots of 2016. 

1 of 15 © Mark Benham

Flour Frenzy

Artist: Mark Benham (UK)

Category: The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action

Overall Winner- Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2016

2 of 15 © Jean Cazals

Chicken Cheese Toasty

Artist: Jean Cazals (UK)

Category: Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture

3 of 15 © Polina Plotnikova

Unstill Life

Artist: Polina Plotnikova (UK)

Category: Pink Lady Apple a Day

4 of 15 © Susan Bell

Salmon Tail Still Life

Artist: Susan Bell (UK)

Category: Production Paradise Food off the Press

5 of 15 © Robert Holmes

Mayasara Winery

Artist: Robert Holmes (USA)

Category: Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (Places)

Overall Winner- Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2016

6 of 15 © Petra Novotna

Octopus on Ice

Artist: Petra Novotna (Czech Republic)

Category: Cream of the Crop

7 of 15 © Paula Watts

Floating Vegetable Market

Artist: Paula Watts (USA)

Category: Partridges Food for Sale

8 of 15 © Lucy Pope

Kid’s Table

Artist: Lucy Pope (UK)

Category: Food Sn-apping (in aid of Action Against Hunger)

9 of 15 © Olimpia Davies

Treasure of the Sea

Artist: Olimpia Davies (UK)

Category: Food Bloggers (supported by Aspire)

10 of 15 © Will Jenkins

Bear’s Delight

Artist: Will Jenkins (UK)

Catergory: 11-14 Years

11 of 15 © Matt Wilson

Skin Contact

Artist: Matt Wilson (Chile)

Category: Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (People)

12 of 15 © Robin Goodlad

The Carpet of Wild Garlic

Artist: Robin Goodlad (UK)

Category: Food in the Field

13 of 15 © Janelle Bonifield

Press 2

Artist: Jenelle Bonifield (USA)

Category: Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (Produce)

14 of 15 © Shoeb Faruqee

The Grand Kitchen

Artist: Shoeb Faruquee (Bangladesh) 

Category: Food for Celebration (sponsored by Champagne Taittinger)

15 of 15 © Emma Franklin

The Beauty of Fruit

Artist: Emma Franklin (UK)

Category: 15-17 Years

