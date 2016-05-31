10 of the Most Over-the-Top Flight Amenities Available in First Class

Airlines are one-upping each other in order to attract first and business class passengers who demand one-of-a-kind inflight service, high-end amenities, and cuisine from award-winning celebrity chefs. And that’s just the beginning.

Take Etihad, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates. For travelers with deep pockets, it offers The Residence, a three-room suite including a living room, a separate bedroom with a double bed pristinely tucked in Pratesi fine linens, and a private bathroom complete with an en-suite shower. If that weren’t enough, the cabin comes with your very own personal chef—meals will be served on 24-karat gold-plated tableware as well as crystal glassware designed by Vera Wang for Wedgwood—and a dedicated butler. Said butler will be in constant contact with a concierge team on the ground that can book tables at top restaurants in London or hard-to-get theater tickets in New York City. If you’re traveling with kids, the Flying Nannies program—entertaining kids with crafts, magic tricks, and more—is sure to appeal.

Read on for 11 more airlines that make flying something to be enjoyed, not just endured.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.