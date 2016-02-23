8 Oscar-Inspired Cocktails For Your Viewing and Drinking Pleasure

This Sunday's Oscars is striving to be the best yet. With Chris Rock's unpredictable humor, surprises like the rare action film best picture nomination for Mad Max: Fury Road and the hope that the Academy will finally choose to honor Leo, there should be enough to get you to watch. To help get you through 4 hours of commercials and long speeches, a collection of great bars from across the country have created cocktails inspired by all of the Best Picture nominees.

Whether you are hosting a party or playing a drinking game, mix up these Oscar-inspired cocktails, sit back and harshly judge the dresses, suits and acceptance speeches.

 

Mad Max: Fury Road

"Ease the jitters with Furiosa and Max at the Academy Awards with this refreshing and tart cocktail that will keep you on the edge of your seat." - created by the Gansevoort Meatpacking, New York City

  • Muddle fresh mint and lime
  • Add 2 oz. of Vanilla Rum
  • Balance with Pineapple Juice
  • Strain into rocks glass filled with Ice

Combine ingredients in a glass and stir. Garnish with a lime.

Brooklyn

"This cocktail is light and refreshing, which is evocative of Brooklyn’s romance genre and the dreamer within main character, Eilis Lacey; Jameson gives the cocktail a 'heartbreaking' edge." - created by Jennifer Knott at 312 Chicago

Lacey’s Dream

  • 2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 3/4 oz St. George Raspberry Brandy
  • 3/4 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
  • 4 dashes Peach Bitters

Stir all ingredients and serve up in a coupe glass. Garnish with three raspberries.

 

The Revenant

"Homage to Hugh Glass, the protagonist of 'The Revenant,' this cocktail embodies the inner turmoil experienced in this true tale of struggle and survival during a winter in the wild. The smokescreen of betrayal is highlighted by Ardbeg, while the burning fire of the human spirit during a bitter winter is encompassed by house made Allspice Dram and 'snowy' egg white." - created by the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Smoke In A Glass

  • 1 1/4 oz Ardbeg Islay 10 Year Single Malt Scotch
  • 3/4 oz Honey Syrup
  • 1/4 oz Allspice Dram
  • 1/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 Egg White (Dry Shake)
  • 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 1 Luxardo Cherry
  • 1 Lemon Twist

Combine ingredients in a glass and stir. Garnish with a cherry.

The Martian

No extreme botany required to make this delicious cocktail created by The Roxy in NYC.

Life on Mars

  • 2 oz El Dorado 5 Yr Rum
  • 3/4 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1/2 oz Cinnamon Syrup
  • 1 tsp American Fruit Sour Cherry Cordial
  • 1/2 tsp Ancho Reyes

Combine ingredients in a glass and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Spotlight

Try this sweet cocktail to help swallow the bitter truth uncovered in Spotlight. Created by the Rooftop at Gansevoort Park Avenue.

  • 1 1/2 oz Absolut Pear
  • 2 oz Prosecco
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
  • Muddled Strawberry
  • Mint Leaves

Combine ingredients in a glass and stir. Garnish with mint leaves and a strawberry.

Bridge of Spies

Defend your choice of Russian vodka with cocktail from Keith Villanueva at the Sazerac, Seattle.

Luck in East Berlin

  • 1 oz Luksusowa Vodka
  • 1/4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 oz Crème de Cassis
  • Prosecco
  • Lemon Peel

Shake. Strain into a flute and top with Prosecco.  To finish, garnish with a lemon peel. 

Room

This bourbon-based cocktail will keep you captive all Oscars-long. Created by Chad Phillips, Pennyroyal, Seattle.

Something Wicked This Way Comes

  • 1 1/2 oz Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon
  • 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse
  • 1/4 oz Fernet Branca
  • 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1/4 oz Simple Syrup
  •  8 Arugula Leaves

Combine all ingredients in a mixing tin and shake. Strain over rocks. Garnish with an arugula leaf.

The Big Short

This cocktail "packs big flavor into a small glass, hence 'The Big Short'" - created by Bryan Galligos at the Bacchus Bar in Portland, Oregon.

  • 1 oz Templeton Rye
  • 1/2 oz Campari
  • 1/2 oz dry Curacao
  • 1 bar spoon Fernet Branca
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
  • 1 dash Angostura bitters

Combine and shake over ice. Strain into Nick and Nora glass and garnish with a large orange wheel.

 

