8 Oscar-Inspired Cocktails For Your Viewing and Drinking Pleasure

This Sunday's Oscars is striving to be the best yet. With Chris Rock's unpredictable humor, surprises like the rare action film best picture nomination for Mad Max: Fury Road and the hope that the Academy will finally choose to honor Leo, there should be enough to get you to watch. To help get you through 4 hours of commercials and long speeches, a collection of great bars from across the country have created cocktails inspired by all of the Best Picture nominees.

Whether you are hosting a party or playing a drinking game, mix up these Oscar-inspired cocktails, sit back and harshly judge the dresses, suits and acceptance speeches.