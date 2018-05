Splurge: Mayakoba

There’s no shortage of accommodations at Mayakoba (meaning “village of water”), an ecological paradise along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, connected by a network of canals with three luxe hotel brands, spas and first-class restaurants. The jet set settles at Rosewood for the quiet, refined, mod villas on freshwater lagoons. The Asian-flared Banyan Tree caters to couples, vacationing cronies and family-friendly Fairmont provides ample water and outdoor activities.

Budget: Thompson Hotel

Expect playful, clean midcentury design at the new downtown 92-room boutique Thompson Playa Del Carmen. Sign up for beach day or visit the sprawling roof deck with underwater living rooms and submerged loungers while sipping a margarita. Later, stretch out for some yoga at the freshly christened Beach House with its share of cabanas, pools and sparkling Caribbean views.