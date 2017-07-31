The New Cocktail Glasses You Need for a Killer Spring Bash

It’s springtime, the fog is clearing, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. With life stirring all around you, why are you still drinking out of that drab winter cup? Spring is the time for embracing the new, so embody that mindset at your home bar with some fresh glassware. Say goodbye to red plastic cups and hello to a great set of highballs, give your Old Fashioned some personality with a new rocks glass or show Champagne you really love it with intricate stemware. No matter what you drink this spring, these new additions will make sure your beverages look as good as they taste.

Del Maguey Copita

Agave spirits and warm weather have a special bond. So getting your bar prepared for sipping one of today’s hottest trends is essential this season. For $12 (that’s less than a cocktail these days), you can nab a six-piece set of clay mezcal sipping cups. Called copitas, these cups are manufactured by Del Maguey, a popular mezcal distiller, so you know it’s the real deal.  $11.95 for 6 Pieces & A Fan Palm Basket

Rosy Cheeked Coupes

Don’t these glasses just sing spring? Light, delicate, pastel, these sweet coupe glasses are perfect for a rooftop brunch with close friends. Hand-blown glass, a blushing pink hue and gold trimming will help these glasses become your new staple for bubbly clinking.  $68 for a set of 2

 

Hammered Copper Hourglass Tumbler

Moscow Mule isn’t just a refreshing cocktail because of its ingredients. Sure, the combination of lime juice, ginger ale and vodka will slake your thirst in the hotter months. But what really makes this drink special is the signature glass. Nothing beats holding a nice copper Moscow Mule mug with a nice cold drink. This tumbler takes the best of that mug and adds a bit of style with a svelte hourglass shape. Churn out the Moscow Mule or a tasty Mint Julep in this one of a kind cup. $22 

Cocktail Sidecar Carafe

There’s nothing worse than reaching the bottom of your glass during the middle of a great party conversation. These inexpensive sidecar carafes will topple any chance of the dreaded sobriety. With enough to serve a single portion, this is the accessory to have when one cup isn’t enough. $1.95 

Dotted Champagne Coupes

Cute with a bit of an edge, these coupes are bound to make your guests swoon. These four coupes are beautifully shaped with gold polka dots all over the cup of the glass. Perfect for cocktails of any color, these glasses will give drinks a burst of personality. $42 for a set of 4

