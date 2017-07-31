The New Cocktail Glasses You Need for a Killer Spring Bash

It’s springtime, the fog is clearing, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. With life stirring all around you, why are you still drinking out of that drab winter cup? Spring is the time for embracing the new, so embody that mindset at your home bar with some fresh glassware. Say goodbye to red plastic cups and hello to a great set of highballs, give your Old Fashioned some personality with a new rocks glass or show Champagne you really love it with intricate stemware. No matter what you drink this spring, these new additions will make sure your beverages look as good as they taste.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.