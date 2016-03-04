Natural Beauty Products That Actually Work

Food & Wine

Beauty products have become so complicated and so many of them contain harsh chemicals. Formaldehyde, petroleum and parabens (preservatives used to stop bacteria) are readily found in luxury and budget beauty buys. The US is very lax on restricting these chemicals in products, only banning 5, while Europe has banned over 1300.

Luckily, the natural beauty industry is gaining strength, creating potent and effective products without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Here are 11 of the best natural beauty products out there. Good for you, good for the earth and best of all, they totally work.

1 of 11 © Osmia Organics

Osmia Organics Black Clay Facial Soap

Made with Black Australian clay and Dead Sea mud, this gentle facial soap helps deep clean and balance skin tone. The soap has powerful coconut milk that adds a luxurious lather. It can tingle a little when you first use it but its deep cleaning powers have us hooked.  Also, a single tiny bar can last up to 10 weeks. 

$24

Advertisement
2 of 11 © Tata Harper

Tata Harper Nutrient Complex

This pint sized roll-on oil packs a powerful nutrient-loaded punch.  Light enough to use in the morning and the evening, Tata Harper’s all natural oils absorb quickly and can be a used as a base or your moisturizer alone. Arnica helps reduce inflammation and soothe skin, rose geranium gives that extra glow while jojoba oils provide deep hydration. This radiance essence is a great way to save your skin after a long flight.

$48 

3 of 11 © BRÖÖ

BRÖÖ Invigorating Shampoo

Made with beer, this invigorating shampoo is ideal for people with dry scalps. Don’t worry, you won’t smell like a bar, the shampoo has a hint of mint and geranium for a fresh, natural scent and with its tingling sensation, your hair is left full of volume and moisturized.  Aloe helps soothe the scalp and caffeine helps stimulate natural healthy hair growth.

$7.49 from Target

Advertisement
4 of 11 © Joanna Vargas Skincare

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum

The legendary facialist, whose near-magic techniques have given celebrities like Naomi Watts, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams their glow, has her own line of skin care.  Vargas’s daily serum is an Argan-based treatment, high in vitamins A, C, E and F without any sticky residue.  The naturally derived Galactoarabinan helps for quick cell turnover so it is pretty much like a green juice for your skin.

$85

Advertisement
5 of 11 © deborah lippmann

Deborah Lippmann Addicted To Speed Quick Dry Top Coat

Made for the impatient, this top coat is almost like magic and nails dry within minutes with a solid chip-free protection. Deborah Lippmann has taken out the five nastiest chemicals in nail polish: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, DBP and camphor and never tests on animals.

$20

Advertisement
6 of 11 © Yes to, Inc.

Yes To Coconut Milk Bar Soap

This gentle soap with coconut oil and shea butter moisturizes as it cleans and the real coconut shell (husk) scrubs away dead skin leaving your body soft and smooth.

$4.99

Advertisement
7 of 11 © Eminence

Eminence Bright Skin Moisturizer

With built-in SPF 30, this light-weight moisturizer lightens the appearance of dark spots and allows for a bright and even complexion all day long. It’s an organic line that is definitely worth the money.

$50

Advertisement
8 of 11 © REN Skincare

Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask

Many skin masks contain salicylic acid, an effective but harsh chemical.  Ren’s renewal mask is free of all that and works on every type of skin— acne prone, combo, dry, etc.  Lactic acid acts as an effective treatment to clean pores and refresh skin.  Simply apply a thin layer of the gel-like mask, leave for 10 minutes then wipe away with a damp cloth. Your skin will look smoother, brighter in no time.

$55

Advertisement
9 of 11 © RMS Beauty

RMS “Un” Cover Up

Coconut oil has found a well established home in many beauty regimes. Naturally a makeup remover, moisturizer and cleanser, it is an all-in-one skincare superstar.  RMS uses certified organic coconut oil as the base of all of their products since it is naturally high in enzymes, antioxidants and vitamin E and is an antibacterial agent that can help clear problem skin. 

RMS’s lightweight cover up not only conceals imperfections, it helps enhance your natural glow by minimizing the appearance of pores.  The effective concealer provides even coverage without drying out the skin, and looking chalky.

$36 

Advertisement
10 of 11 © Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes

Tarte’s line of high performance natural beauty products includes a 4-in-1 mascara is one that gets us Bardot-like lashes.  It lengthens, volumizes, curls and protects and comes in a waterproof formula.

$21

Advertisement
11 of 11 © Herbivore Botanicals

Herbivore Sea Mist Texturizing Spray

Add beachy texture or simply refresh your hair with Herbivore’s sea mist.  This spray incorporates aloe vera for maximum but lightweight hydration and sea salt to add texture and gently detoxify the hair. It doesn’t hurt that it smells amazing.  

$20

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up