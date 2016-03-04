Natural Beauty Products That Actually Work

Beauty products have become so complicated and so many of them contain harsh chemicals. Formaldehyde, petroleum and parabens (preservatives used to stop bacteria) are readily found in luxury and budget beauty buys. The US is very lax on restricting these chemicals in products, only banning 5, while Europe has banned over 1300.

Luckily, the natural beauty industry is gaining strength, creating potent and effective products without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Here are 11 of the best natural beauty products out there. Good for you, good for the earth and best of all, they totally work.