National Parks Adventures to Go On Before You Die

Many visitors to America's national parks do the same things: they go geyser-watching in Yellowstone, peer over the rim of a Grand Canyon overlook, cruise the waters of Glacier Bay, stroll through the arches at Arches, or hike Half Dome at Yosemite. And of course all of those activities should be on every traveler's bucket list. But there are also more rarefied experiences to be had, ones that allow a visitor to dive deeper into the unique character and beauty of the parks.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.