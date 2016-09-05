Nine of the Most Secluded Resorts Around the World

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all. Perhaps you can no longer stand the buzz of your phone and want to hide out in a far-flung locale with no cell service—or maybe you’re just seeking a romantic getaway where you and your significant other can enjoy complete privacy. Whatever your motivation, you’ll find there are a number of remote hotels scattered across the farthest reaches of the planet. From Mongolia and Norway to Fiji and Patagonia, these resorts and lodges are perfectly secluded, whether you need a few days (or weeks) of solitude.

Best of all, being off the grid doesn’t necessarily mean you have to rough it. At Titkchik Narrows Lodge in Alaska, for example, you may be hundreds of miles from anything resembling civilization, but you can still sip your favorite cocktail and eat caviar after a day of fishing on Bristol Bay.

These hotels are perfect for recluses and creatives, as well as anyone looking for some serious alone time, a deep digital detox, or a journey far away from the maddening crowds that make up city life. So you’re on the lam, or just so in love you don’t want to see anyone but each other? Consider lying low at one of these isolated retreats.

