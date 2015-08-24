The Most Over-the-Top All-Inclusive Amenities

The ease of an all-inclusive vacation is undeniable. Simply show up, and have every whim catered to—without lifting your wallet.

But a truly remarkable one-rate stay requires a bit of research. Sure, endless dinner buffets and bottomless piña coladas are nice, but how about access to a private submarine or complimentary surfing lessons?

Here are nine single-price hotels with features that far exceed the standard fare and house booze. Read on for circus lessons, private hot springs, and a peek at Hemingway’s unpublished letters, all included in your rate.

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.