The Most Insane Restaurants

Would you like an adrenaline rush with that piña colada? Rick's Café, a bar and eatery in Negril, Jamaica, doubles as a destination for anyone hoping to go cliff jumping on their Jamaican vacation. With cliffs ranging from 10 feet to 35 feet, Rick's cliff jumping can suit everyone from the first-time adventurer to the straight-up adrenaline junkie. And if you're more of a watcher than a doer, you can look out at the cliff jumpers from the bar's main level or get closer to the action on Rick's cliff balconies. Beyond the cliff jumping, Rick's is also famous for its spectacular views of the Jamaican sunset. From the café's balconies, you can look out to the open water as the sun goes down, making for the perfect Caribbean view. f you want to know what's going on at Rick's literally right now, at this very moment, you can even check out the Rick's Live stream of the action and read more about it here.