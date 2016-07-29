These days there's great food to be found no matter where you go, from Michelin-starred restaurants to Bourdain-approved street stalls. So how does a dining establishment set itself apart amidst the overwhelming options? Sometimes they turn to a gimmick, a theme or just rely on the old adage of location, location, location. If you're looking to add a little adventure, a little whimsy or just an Instagram-worthy moment to your night out, here are some of the most insane restaurants we've come across.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement