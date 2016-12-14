Here Are the 10 Most Googled Recipes of 2016

When it comes to fashion, "one day you're in, the next day you're out." Or at least that's what Heidi Klum wants us to believe. The same can be applied to pretty much anything in life, which is why Google's 10 highest-searched recipes of 2016 had us scratching our heads a little bit. Rather than any of the year's trendiest food items like raindrop cake, rosé gummi bears or Cheeto-dusted anything dominating the list, good ol' American comfort foods proved they never go out of style. Click through to see what made the cut, along with some delicious Food & Wine recipes so you can make these SEO all-stars yourself!

10. Turkey Gravy

We're quite surprised that stuffing, macaroni and cheese and other common Thanksgiving sides didn't edge out something as simple as gravy. Make it here

 

9. Pork Chops

It may not be the classiest of proteins, but it's hard to mess up a good pork chop. Whether it's fried, baked or grilled, there's a recipe for anyone. Make it here

8. Buttercream Frosting

This is a search result that makes entirely too much sense. We're always finding an excuse to spread homemade buttercream frosting on all of our baked goods. Now it's a relief to know we're not alone. Make it here

7. Snow Cream

It looks like America has ice cream on the brain, especially in areas with wintery climates. While we don't have a recipe for elevating actual snow, this delicious vanilla bean option should more than suffice. Make it here

6. Chicken Tetrazzini

It's the most fun dinner entree to say, but probably the most difficult to type and spell. Kudos to the millions who searched for it correctly. And kudos to the millions who probably only typed "tetrazzini" in the Google search bar to see how it was spelled. Either way, you probably ended up with a delicious recipe. Make it here

5. Chicken Marsala

Any excuse to put wine in your food, right? It may be the most Americanized version of a traditional Italian dish, but it always tastes damn good. Make it here

4. Guacamole

This is absolutely the least shocking term on this list. Who isn't on an endless search for the perfect guacamole recipe? Make it here

3. Hash Brown Casserole

We have a feeling people are searching for ways to integrate frozen hash browns into their meals, to which we say "blasphemy." There are recipes to make homemade hash browns that are way more deserving of a spot in your casserole. Make them here

2. Brussels Sprouts

All the years of mom saying "eat your vegetables" paid off. We apparently can't get enough of the leafy greens, which always pair well with bacon. Make it here

1. Green Bean Casserole

Really, world? Congrats on making healthier decisions, but after dousing the veggies in canned creamed soups and fried onions, we're not so sure this can be filed under "clean eating." It's your number one pick, though, so let it be known that 2016 was the year of green bean casserole. Sigh. Make it here

