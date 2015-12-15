The Most Christmassy Towns in the US

Food & Wine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…especially at your next-door neighbor’s neon nativity scene, which is totally pulling focus from your classy white twinkle lights.

But these 11 towns in America are taking Christmas to a whole new level — and from understated to high-voltage, there’s something for absolutely everyone. Even your not-so-subtle neighbor.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

 

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Every year, Bethlehem transforms into Christmas City U.S.A., with historic walking tours, sparkling decorations and Christkindlmarkt — an open-air holiday marketplace where everyone who's anyone will be buying handmade jewelry, pottery and blown-glass ornaments for the tree.

Durango, Colorado

A town where kids can hop aboard the Polar Express in their PJs and take a 30-minute ride to the “North Pole"? Rest of America, your move. 

Ogunquit, Maine

Do you hear what I hear? Oh, it's just the Ogunquit traveling singing minstrel, which wanders this quiet beach town all December.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Kick it up a notch at Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival, featuring four million holiday lights and a performance of A Christmas Carolstarring a hologram (yes) of Dolly Parton as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Williamsburg, Virginia

Get a mega-watt dose of Christmas cheer at Busch Gardens, then venture to colonial Williamsburg for the total opposite: an old-timey holiday auction and a fifes-and-drums march.
 

Solvang, California

Can't swing a trip to Denmark this Christmas? Yeah, us either. Pay a visit to Solvang instead--the whole town gets decked out for a traditional Danish Julefest (pronounced Yule-fest, ja?), an annual holiday celebration that includes a parade and ballerinas dancing around a massive fir tree.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

For the 42nd year in a row, Santa will arrive in Nantucket on a Coast Guard vessel, then parade through town with a crowd of seriously excited kids, dressed in seriously preppy clothes. The town pant is Nantucket red, after all.

McAdenville, North Carolina

The whole town gets decked out in lights. And to kick off the annual Christmas festival, a gang of kids pulls a festive Yule log on a sled through the streets to fuel a giant fireplace. That's commitment to Christmas. 

Cape May, New Jersey

After seeing Cape May’s gorgeous Victorian B&Bs all dressed up for Christmas, check out “An Old Fashioned Christmas Exhibit” at the Carriage House Gallery, complete with antique model trains and a Dickens village.

Telluride, Colorado

Naturally, the residents of this ski town ditch the evergreen in favor of a tree made entirely out of skis.

Santa Claus, Indiana

Try as you might, you just can’t top a town that’s named after Saint Nick, himself. The post office receives thousands of letters addressed to Santa each year, and a team of volunteer elves makes sure to respond to every single message.

