The Minimalist’s Guide To Vacation Packing

Our friend Kristen Ziegler, better known as Minima, lives and breathes minimalism — as far as she’s concerned, it is a “holistic approach to life” and everything from her taste in furniture to her monochromatic wardrobe makes her something of a domestic Dieter Rams. A while back, she gave us some handy spring cleaning tips, so in the gear up for vacation season, we knew she’d have a thing or two to say about packing well and light. We visited her at home this week for some training in minimalist boot camp and found that packing can actually be a rather Zen-like experience.

It helps to start with good luggage, so we go the best, from our friends at Rimowa.

This article originally appeared in Needsupply.com.