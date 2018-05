Nothing says Easter like chocolate eggs. And nothing says "Creepy Easter" like a chocolate egg sculpted to look exactly like your face. In order to pull off the fully customized eggs, the mad scientists from Bompas and Parr, first scan your face and 3-D print it in nylon, which is then wrapped around a plastic mold. From there, they line the molds in chocolate and a few hours later a fully formed chocolate face is ready to terrify children everywhere.