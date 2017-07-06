A Look Inside the Newest Version of Sweden’s Ice Hotel

Every year, in a small Swedish town of 10,000 people living north of the Arctic Circle, builders transform 30,000 tons of "snice" (a mix of snow and ice) into an incredible one-time-use hotel. The Ice Hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and like past iterations,  artists from around the world designed a handful of incredible rooms. In April, when the hotel shuts down (and eventually melts), these spaces will be gone for forever and a new round of artists will take on the chilly challenge. Here’s a look inside. 

1 of 12 Suite 316, Abeject Beauty design by Lotta Lampa and Julia Gamborg Nielsen, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Abeject Beauty by Lotta Lampa and Julia Gamborg Nielsen

Beautiful abstract sculptures adorn the room. 

2 of 12 Suite 315, Polar Night design by Hans Abrahamsson och Ann-Louice Abrahamsson, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Polar Night by Hans Abrahamsson and Ann-Louice Ambrahamson

Polar wildlife watches over you as you sleep in eerie moonlight.

3 of 12 Suite 319, "Prime Mate" design by Ulrika Tallving, Urs Koller, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Prime Mate by Ulrika Tallving and Urs Koller

An icy version of a jungle den.

4 of 12 Suite 301, "7,5 Rø" design by Wolfgang A. Luchow, Sebastian Scheller, Anja Killan, photo by Paulina Holmgren

7,5 Rø by Wolfgana A. Luchow, Sebastian Scheller and Anja Killan

Lucho, Scheller and Killan's room looks like an endless optical illusion

5 of 12 Suite 310, "Borderland" design by Tomasz Czaykowski, Eryk Marks, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Borderland by Tomasz Czaykowski and Eryk Marks

The intricate carvings on the bed and walls is amazing work.

6 of 12 Suite 308, "Renaissance" design by Francisco Cortés Zamudio, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Renaissance by Francisco Cortés Zamudio

A simple classic design.

7 of 12 Suite 304, "White Lullaby" design by Shingo och Natsuki Saito, photo by Paulina Holmgren

White Lullaby by Shingo and Natsuki Saito

Carved to let in small dots of light, what little light there is this time of year.

8 of 12 Suite 305, "Time piece" design by Theodor Fahlén, Emma Curdén, Gabriella Bulin, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Time Piece by Theodor Fahlén, Emma Curdén and Gabriella Bulin

Detailed gears and dials are reminiscent of the inside of a clocktower. 

9 of 12 Suite 305, "Hot Type" design by Charli Kasselbäck, John Bark, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Hot Type by Charli Kasselback and John Bark

Kasselback and Bark carved perfect typeface into the wall.

10 of 12 Suite 317, "Forest Fairy" design by Benny Ekman, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Forest Fairy by Benny Ekman

Owls perch on icy trees all around you.

11 of 12 Suite 306, "Chess" design by Fernando Inçaurgarat, Nadia Inçaurgarat, Sofia Sol Inçaurgarat, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Chess by Fernando Inçaurgarat, Nadia Inçurgarat and Sofia Sol Inçaurgarat

Huge chess pieces surround you in a room checked like a game board.

12 of 12 Suite 303, "Spring" design by Willfred Stijger, Edith Van De Wetering, photo by Paulina Holmgren

Spring by Wilfred Stijger and Edith Van De Wetering

The freezing room looks like it's melting already.

