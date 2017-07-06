A Look Inside the Newest Version of Sweden’s Ice Hotel

Every year, in a small Swedish town of 10,000 people living north of the Arctic Circle, builders transform 30,000 tons of "snice" (a mix of snow and ice) into an incredible one-time-use hotel. The Ice Hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and like past iterations, artists from around the world designed a handful of incredible rooms. In April, when the hotel shuts down (and eventually melts), these spaces will be gone for forever and a new round of artists will take on the chilly challenge. Here’s a look inside.