A Look Inside the Newest Version of Sweden’s Ice Hotel

Every year, in a small Swedish town of 10,000 people living north of the Arctic Circle, builders transform 30,000 tons of "snice" (a mix of snow and ice) into an incredible one-time-use hotel. The Ice Hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and like past iterations, artists from around the world designed a handful of incredible rooms. In April, when the hotel shuts down (and eventually melts), these spaces will be gone for forever and a new round of artists will take on the chilly challenge. Here’s a look inside.
1 of 12 Suite 316, Abeject Beauty design by Lotta Lampa and Julia Gamborg Nielsen, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Abeject Beauty by Lotta Lampa and Julia Gamborg Nielsen
Advertisement
2 of 12 Suite 315, Polar Night design by Hans Abrahamsson och Ann-Louice Abrahamsson, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Polar Night by Hans Abrahamsson and Ann-Louice Ambrahamson
3 of 12 Suite 319, "Prime Mate" design by Ulrika Tallving, Urs Koller, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Prime Mate by Ulrika Tallving and Urs Koller
Advertisement
4 of 12 Suite 301, "7,5 Rø" design by Wolfgang A. Luchow, Sebastian Scheller, Anja Killan, photo by Paulina Holmgren
7,5 Rø by Wolfgana A. Luchow, Sebastian Scheller and Anja Killan
Advertisement
5 of 12 Suite 310, "Borderland" design by Tomasz Czaykowski, Eryk Marks, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Borderland by Tomasz Czaykowski and Eryk Marks
Advertisement
6 of 12 Suite 308, "Renaissance" design by Francisco Cortés Zamudio, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Renaissance by Francisco Cortés Zamudio
Advertisement
7 of 12 Suite 304, "White Lullaby" design by Shingo och Natsuki Saito, photo by Paulina Holmgren
White Lullaby by Shingo and Natsuki Saito
Advertisement
8 of 12 Suite 305, "Time piece" design by Theodor Fahlén, Emma Curdén, Gabriella Bulin, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Time Piece by Theodor Fahlén, Emma Curdén and Gabriella Bulin
Advertisement
9 of 12 Suite 305, "Hot Type" design by Charli Kasselbäck, John Bark, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Hot Type by Charli Kasselback and John Bark
Advertisement
10 of 12 Suite 317, "Forest Fairy" design by Benny Ekman, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Forest Fairy by Benny Ekman
Advertisement
11 of 12 Suite 306, "Chess" design by Fernando Inçaurgarat, Nadia Inçaurgarat, Sofia Sol Inçaurgarat, photo by Paulina Holmgren
Chess by Fernando Inçaurgarat, Nadia Inçurgarat and Sofia Sol Inçaurgarat
Advertisement