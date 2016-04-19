A Look at The 5 Course Menu of Outstanding in the Field at Coachella

One of the best meals you will ever eat is served next to a tent blasting both Run the Jewels and confetti at a crowd of screaming blissed-out Millennials. Welcome to Outstanding in the Field. Each night at Coachella, three high profile chefs partner with a local farmer for a spectacular five course meal and wine pairing.

This oasis of culinary civility was started by Jim Deneven in 1999 in order to connect people to the source of their food and the farmers who grow it. It has expanded to events across the globe and for the third year calls Coachella home.

Reservations are a must at the hottest, and longest, table Coachella. Here is what we devoured the night we attended Outstanding in the Field.