A Look at The 5 Course Menu of Outstanding in the Field at Coachella

One of the best meals you will ever eat is served next to a tent blasting both Run the Jewels and confetti at a crowd of screaming blissed-out Millennials. Welcome to Outstanding in the Field. Each night at Coachella, three high profile chefs partner with a local farmer for a spectacular five course meal and wine pairing.

This oasis of culinary civility was started by Jim Deneven in 1999 in order to connect people to the source of their food and the farmers who grow it. It has expanded to events across the globe and for the third year calls Coachella home.

Reservations are a must at the hottest, and longest, table Coachella. Here is what we devoured the night we attended Outstanding in the Field.

1 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Host

Jim Deneven hosting this year’s Outstanding in the Field in the Rose Garden. Jim founded OITF in 1999 in order to connect people to the source of their food and the farmers who grow it.

2 of 13 © Brent Butler

First Course

Fresh and warm flatbread.

3 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Second Course

Headcheese with Asian flavors served with County Line South herb salad and charred snap peas.

4 of 13 © Brent Butler

Second Course Plating

Headcheese prep for the second course.

5 of 13 © Brent Butler

Second Course Salad

Local produce sourced from David Retsky’s County Line South Farm.

6 of 13 © Brent Butler

Second Course Prep cont

Preparing the citrus vinaigrette.

7 of 13 © Brent Butler

Third Course

Arctic char steamed in a banana leaf.

8 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Arctic Char

Garnished with smoked citrus vinaigrette from Rising C Ranches & Polito Farm.

9 of 13 © Brent Butler

Coachella Cocktails

The Xanadu — Avion Blanco tequila, pineapple, ginger, lime, mezcal bitters and fresh sage.

10 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Fourth Course

Marinated and grilled Kalbi with kimchi polenta.

11 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Vegetarian Option

Kimchi polenta with stone fruit, grilled fennel, and fresh local produce.

12 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Fifth Course

Grilled stonefruit, shortcake, and chantilly cream.

13 of 13 © Brent Butler

The Four Chefs

Left to right- Kris Morningstar, Terrine; Josh Graves, pastry chef at Faith and Flower; Michael Hung, Viviane; Chris Oh, Seoul Sausage.

