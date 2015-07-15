Jell-O Submarine: The Beatles Food Art You Didn't Know You Needed

If you like Jell-O, The Beatles, and/or psychedelic sixties animation, then you’ll love food artist Henry Hargreaves’ new series, Jell-O Submarine. The series recreates John, Paul, Ringo, and George as they appeared in the 1968 acid trip of a cartoon Yellow Submarine. “Here, viewers might be fooled into thinking they're looking at a 2D illustration of The Beatles's Yellow Submarine — but upon closer inspection, they'll realize the reflective color blocks are, in fact, made entirely of Jell-O,” says Hargreaves. “It was, in the end, a fun way to introduce one enduring childhood treat to another.”
