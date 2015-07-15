Jell-O Submarine: The Beatles Food Art You Didn't Know You Needed

If you like Jell-O, The Beatles, and/or psychedelic sixties animation, then you’ll love food artist Henry Hargreaves’ new series, Jell-O Submarine. The series recreates John, Paul, Ringo, and George as they appeared in the 1968 acid trip of a cartoon Yellow Submarine. “Here, viewers might be fooled into thinking they're looking at a 2D illustration of The Beatles's Yellow Submarine — but upon closer inspection, they'll realize the reflective color blocks are, in fact, made entirely of Jell-O,” says Hargreaves. “It was, in the end, a fun way to introduce one enduring childhood treat to another.”

Based in East Williamsburg, Hargreaves is no stranger to gelatin art. In 2012, in the midst of the Obama/Biden vs. Romney/Ryan election, he created a series of Jell-O portraits of all the U.S. presidents past and present. This time, he switched up his method with his inclusion of plasticine outlines of the characters and scenes from the film. Once these outlines are laid out, Hargreaves fills in the images with thin coats of liquid Jell-O, creating a translucent, shimmering effect that resembles stained glass or still-wet watercolor.

 

Hargreaves’ love of food and fun is evident in all his work. From his series Deep Fried Gadgets, which includes such delights as a fried and breaded Gameboy Color, to Food of the Rainbow, which includes an absurdly colorful bacon cheeseburger, Hargreaves is a master of playful food art. So full speed ahead, Mr. Hargreaves. Full speed ahead. 

Click through for his Beatles art.

