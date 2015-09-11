It's Now Time To Smoke Your Cocktails

As the weather gets ready to cool down, it’s time to change your cocktail game.

Gone are the days of sipping a sweet Mojito surfside. Instead, get ready to warm yourself from the inside-out with deep, distinctive cocktail flavors. There may be no better place to start than smoke.

There are lots of ways to add a wispy element to your cocktails (smoked iced, anyone?). But the simplest is to use a smoky spirit like mezcal or Scotch. The memorable result adds dimension to the classics—or gives you an entirely new favorite cocktail.

It’s time to get smokin’.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.