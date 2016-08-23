It’s Time To Turn Things Up with These Turmeric Recipes

Food & Wine

It’s the international spice that is slowly creeping its way back into American kitchens, but don’t be afraid of its pungent and bitter kick. Turmeric is a flavorful and healthy addition to many of the recipes you make on a daily basis. In fact, if you're a fan of yellow curry, you've already enjoyed the root-derived powder (it's what gives your favorite Indian food its golden color). Click through for some super easy, super delicious recipes that highlight turmeric in the most creative ways possible. 

Squash Noodle Soup with Turmeric-Ginger Broth, Roasted Carrots and Beluga Lentils

We'll take this option over chicken noodle soup any day. Since turmeric is a member of the ginger family, its flavor profile aligns perfectly with this spicy broth. Mmm, mmm, good. Click here for the recipe. 

Salmon with Gingery Vegetables and Turmeric

There's nothing fishy about this salmon entree that boasts fresh vegetables in turmeric coconut milk. In fact, it's something to rave to your dietician about. Click here for the recipe. 

Sauteed Cabbage and Carrots with Turmeric

You'll have the luck of the Irish on your side if someone prepares this cabbage dish. Just be sure to remember the Beano. Click here for the recipe. 

Pappardelle with Clams, Turmeric and Habaneros

A little bit of spice makes everything nice. Such is the case with this Italian pasta dish that highlights clams and basil. Click here for the recipe. 

Miso Soup with Turmeric and Tofu

Nothing is more soothing than a bowl of warm and silky miso soup. The addition of turmeric takes this comfort food to fur-lined sock level comfort. Click here for the recipe. 

Turmeric Elixir

Calling all juice aficionados. This superfood elixir with cayenne, honey, mint, lemon juice and cinnamon will bring happiness and energy to your day. Click here for the recipe.  

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower

It's hard to mess up cauliflower, but it's easy to make it average. This dish adds a surprising element with citrusy kumquats and bold white peppercorns. Click here for the recipe. 

Broccoli with Turmeric and Tomatoes

You'll never tire of eating your broccoli with this healthy, albeit onion-heavy side dish. It's the perfect way to get your daily dose of greens. Click here for the recipe. 

Turmeric Chicken and Rice

Dinner is served with this Asian take on a traditional one-pot entree. "The turmeric adds color, spice and flavor," chef Edward Lee says. "That makes it a winner in my house." Click here for the recipe. 

Mango-Turmeric Lassi

Turmeric's versatility is showcased in this sweet yogurt beverage with banana and bee pollen. Time to get sippin'! Click here for the recipe. 

