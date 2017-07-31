Ingenious Housecleaning Tricks To Know Now

Food & Wine

What’s better than a clean desk? A clean car. What’s better than a clean car? A clean house. What’s better than a clean house? A clean and “green” house. Turns out, a lot of your store-bought cleaners are actually pretty harmful and--quite frankly--not nearly as effective as stuff you already have lying around your home. 

Here, 7 secret eco-friendly ways to clean your everyday household items.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

 

1 of 7 © Design meets Style / Courtesy of PureWow

Garbage Disposal

Every few weeks, cut up the rind of one lemon and place a piece into each slot of an ice-cube tray. Once frozen, toss the ice cubes into the garbage disposal to break up grease, keep it clean and ward off odors. (Just turn it on and run the cold water for two minutes.)

Photo credit: Design meets Style

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of PureWow

Sponges

To keep bacteria from taking up permanent residence in your kitchen sponges, rinse them with water at the end of each day, squeeze out the excess and then stick them in the microwave for three minutes. Just be sure to let them cool before you touch.

3 of 7 Courtesy of PureWow

Cast-Iron Pan

There’s a right way to do this. Watch our quick video to see how.

Advertisement
4 of 7 © Design Sponge / Courtesy of PureWow

Refrigerator

Use your morning pick-me-up to eliminate odors in your fridge. Simply place coffee grounds (new or used) in a bowl on the top shelf. Replace them every two months for a fresh, slightly caffeinated smell. Sure beats the average box of baking soda.

Photo credit: Design Sponge

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of PureWow

Coffee Machine

Speaking of your coffee…your trusty ol’ standby is in need of a cleaning. Luckily, we’ve figured out the easiest way to do it. Watch and learn.

Advertisement
6 of 7 © Curbly / Courtesy of PureWow

Windows

Want streak-free windows without resorting to a squeegee? Try newspaper. Use 2 cups water, 1/4 cup vinegar and 1/2 cup liquid soap. Dip the newspaper into the mixture and wipe away spots in a circular pattern. Then switch to vertical and finally horizontal strokes until all the liquid has dissipated and you’re left with shiny, streak-free windows.

Photo credit: Curbly

Advertisement
7 of 7 © Brit + Co. / Courtesy of PureWow

Pet Hair

On the flip side, a squeegee is actually an excellent way to clean up Fido’s furry remnants. Just drag the squeegee right across the carpet or hardwood floor. The rubber blade will do the job in a flash.

Home Depot ($10)

Photo credit: Brit + Co.

For all secret housecleaning tricks go to PureWow

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up