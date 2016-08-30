Perfect Products For The Industrial Chic Kitchen

Food & Wine

Love it or hate it, the industrial influence has permeated most spaces where creative people gather. There are practical reasons: reclaimed and recycled materials favor the environment, and heavy machinery looks at home in a cafe where, surprise, great coffee requires well-made machines.

If you’re on the exposed brick bandwagon, we have some suggestions for your kitchen. Pretty, and yes patinated, they’re also practical enough to be the girders holding up your home cooking operation.

1 of 8

Mess Hall Knife Rack

Free up space in your personal ‘Mess Hall’ with this hanging knife rack that's also handily numbered. Is showing off your collection of kitchen blades a total power move? We’ll let you decide. $60

Advertisement
2 of 8

Airtight Storage Container Set

Who says storage has to look like warped Tupperware? These airtight containers lock shut with a satisfying click– just don’t forget which leftovers you put in which. $50–$94

Photo credit: Rocky Luten/Food52 

3 of 8

Peugeot Olivier Roellinger Pepper Mill

Named after chef Olivier Roellinger, this delightfully tactile pepper mill is perfect for when you want to make like Soulja Boy and ‘crank that.’ $100

Photo credit: Rocky Luten/Food52 

Advertisement
4 of 8

Porter Bottle Opener

There's nothing worse than popping a beer cap off and scrambling to grab it as it rolls around the floor. The Porter Bottle Opener in sleek walnut catches the cap with a well-disguised magnet, and it’s cool enough to be a permanent fixture in your kitchen. $39 

Advertisement
5 of 8

Baking Steel

The concept is simple: a sheet of virtually indestructible steel to cook the perfect pizza crust. Is there anything more industrial chic than a literal slab of metal? $89

Advertisement
6 of 8

Reclaimed Cheese Board

Many offerings from Philadelphia-based Peg and Awl fall into the sweet spot of rural craftsmanship with an industrial touch. We’re particularly partial to this cheese board with boat cleat handles. $70

Advertisement
7 of 8

Williamsburg Bridge Dish

Still a pleasing part of the Manhattan waterfront, the Williamsburg Bridge looks almost as good on your dishware. The fact that this particular suspension bridge leads to the current mecca of hipsterdom is purely coincidence. $7.95

Advertisement
8 of 8

Pulcina Espresso Maker

Alessi is synonymous with quality homeware. We just can’t resist the fanciful silhouette of this piston of a coffee pot springing to life. $80– $120

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up