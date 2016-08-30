Perfect Products For The Industrial Chic Kitchen

Love it or hate it, the industrial influence has permeated most spaces where creative people gather. There are practical reasons: reclaimed and recycled materials favor the environment, and heavy machinery looks at home in a cafe where, surprise, great coffee requires well-made machines.



If you’re on the exposed brick bandwagon, we have some suggestions for your kitchen. Pretty, and yes patinated, they’re also practical enough to be the girders holding up your home cooking operation.