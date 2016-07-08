This Indian Food Guide Will Have You Ordering Like a Pro

We know some of you are pros, but we also know some of you are still gaining culinary experience points. If you've ever been out at an Indian restaurant and fought hard to avoid fessing up to what you don't know about the menu, this list is for you. We’ve broken down some of the most popular dishes you’ll find on an Indian menu. The next time you're in a South Asian restaurant, you can now feel like an expert and not a Westernized amateur. You're welcome. 

Gajar Ka Halwa

What It Is: a sweet dessert made from grated carrots, milk and sugar, garnished with almonds, cashews or pistachios sautéed in ghee (clarified butter). The dish is sometimes prepared with beets.

Where It’s From: Uncertain

Tandoori Chicken

What It Is: chicken marinated in yogurt and seasoned with tandoori masala (a mixture of spices that typically include garam masala, garlic, ginger, onion and cayenne pepper), then cooked in a clay oven called a tandoor

Where It’s From: Punjabi

Kaali Daal or Dal Makhani

What It Is: an Indian staple with black lentils (urad), red kidney beans (rajma), butter, cream and spices like coriander, cumin and turmeric. Kaali daal is made exclusively with black lentils. 

Where It’s From: Punjabi

Naan

What It Is: a flat, soft, leavened bread baked in a tandoor. Its unleavened counterpart is roti. 

Where It’s From: Delhi

Kati Roll

What It Is: a street food with kebabs wrapped in flatbread (roti or paratha). The kebabs are typically lamb and may be topped with egg, sauces, vinegar, lime juice or carrots. 

Where It’s From: Kolkata

Biryani

What It Is: a rice dish with spices and herbs (nutmeg, pepper, cloves, cardamom, bay leaves, ginger, mint, onion, cinnamon and garlic are the most common), rice (typically basmati), lentils, meat and vegetables. You’ll usually find potatoes and a layer of yogurt, as well. 

Where It’s From: Uncertain

Malai Kofta

What It Is: a vegetarian indulgence with fried mashed potato dumplings, cream and paneer (Indian curd cheese) in a rich gravy made from onion, tomatoes and cashews. There are many variations, so you’ll want to specify which ingredients are in the sauce.  

Where It’s From: Punjabi

Punjabi Chole or Chana Masala

What It Is: chickpeas in a spicy gravy of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices. Traditionally, it can also be served with dried mango powder or crushed pomegranate seeds for enhanced sweetness.  

Where It’s From: Punjabi

Murgh Makhani

What It Is: chicken marinated in cream and spices (like a masala, but frequently with the addition of coriander, cumin, cloves and cinnamon) with butter, then cooked in a tandoor or grilled. It is also commonly referred to as “butter chicken.”  

Where It’s From: Delhi

Palak Paneer

What It Is: a green vegetarian dish with spinach and tomato sauce, combined with a paste from spinach, garlic and spices. It is also served with paneer (Indian curd cheese). 

Where It’s From: Punjabi

Samosa

What It Is: a fried dish with hearty fillings like potatoes, peas, lentils, noodles, meat and onions. In India, they are traditionally served with green chili and can be prepared sweet with chutney, dried fruit and mint. 

Where It’s From: Middle East

Rogan Josh

What It Is: a lamb dish consisting of sautéed onions, yogurt, ginger and garlic with spices (typically cardamom, cloves, fennel, black pepper, and cinnamon) and Kasmiri chilies. Kasmiri chilies are not typically prepared spicy. 

Where It’s From: Persia

