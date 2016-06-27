8 Things You Need to Do If You Sit at a Computer All Day

Duh, we all blink. But it turns out, if you’re working in front of a computer, you should be doing it more, since staring at a screen means you typically blink about a third as much as you do otherwise (another cause of dry eyes). Make a concerted effort to open and close your eyes more often, and eventually you won’t have to think about it. Also try to follow the 20-20-20 rule for looking at a screen. That means, every 20 minutes gaze at a point 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds.