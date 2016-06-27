8 Things You Need to Do If You Sit at a Computer All Day

Between the interminable meetings and overflowing inbox, sometimes our job can get a little mentally taxing. It’s also pretty well documented how physically taxing it is—especially if it requires sitting at a desk in front of a computer all day. To avoid back pain, neck pain, eye problems and a host of other issues, try to make these eight easy adjustments to your routine.
This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement