If Luxury Brands Took Over The Grocery Store in 11 Beautiful Images

Food & Wine

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

We wouldn't call ourselves label whores, per se, but we're hardly immune to their appeal. To wit: compliment our boots, and we'll be the first to tell you they're a 90%-off Céline score. But, one place we don't get too fancy is in the grocery store. Springing for the Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Trader Giotto's is about as upscale as our food purchases get, and that still costs less than most closet bargains.

Israeli artist Peddy Mergui envisions a different world — one in which the fashion set's label mania has indeed infiltrated our grocery stores, leaving us with Versace-branded eggs (in a sleek black carton, thanks very much), and eggshell-blue Tiffany-brand yogurt. You know, for when you care to slurp the very best.
 

[h/t AdWeek]

1 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Prada Flour

Because King Arthur is so pedestrian, darling.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Tiffany & Co. Yogurt

A Tiffany & Co. ring is forever. A Tiffany & Co. yogurt is approximately two minutes. Please, don't propose with the latter.

3 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Nike Citrus

Just...boost your immune system?

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Versace Eggs

Just please don't ask the stock boy where he keeps the "Ver-sayce" eggs.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Hermès Salt and Pepper Packets

Sure beats the generic envelopes they're giving away at the deli.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Dolce and Gabbana Biscuits

As long as you pay the sales tax, you should be okay.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Cartier Coffee

We're totally willing to drink gold flakes, if they contain caffeine.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Bulgari Butter

Let's hope the nickname "Bulge Butt" doesn't catch on for this.

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Louis Vuitton Sausage

Just when we thought we couldn't covet the LV logo more, you went and paired it with cured meats.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Burberry Ramen Noodles

Are we Olivia Palermo yet? *Slurp*

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy of Peddy Mergui / Refinery29

Chanel Baby Formula

We don't recommend, unless you want you child dispensing catty bon mots like Karl.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up