If 10 Professional Athletes Were Actually Cocktails

Ever since Michael Jordan left the NBA, basketball fans and pundits have been waiting to anoint the next Jordan. First it was Kobe Bryant, then Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, and then it was Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. The truth is that there will never be another Jordan. He was one of a kind not only in his unparalleled athleticism and incredible leaping ability but also his intense competitiveness, desire to win and ability to make others around him better.

The Manhattan, like Jordan, is often mimicked, tweaked into variations like the Rob Roy, the Vieux Carre, the Greenpoint or appropriately the Chicago (a Manhattan with Champagne). Nearly every cocktail list out there has a drink on the menu that resembles the Manhattan with a slight deviation from the age old classic of whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters. And while these drinks are all decent attempts at perfection, the Manhattan is one of those cocktails that is often imitated, never replicated and always a winner—just like Michael Jordan.



Get the recipe for the Manhattan.