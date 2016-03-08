How to Turn Your Favorite Childhood Cereal Into Epic Pancakes

There’s nothing like seeing a box of your favorite childhood cereal to take you back to when you were a kid. Whether you fought your siblings for the marshmallows in the Lucky Charms or you begged your parents to let you have the “fun” ones (and they never let you, shoutout to my mom), almost everyone has a story from their childhood in which cereal is the main character.

That being said, there’s no better way to bring back your favorite cereals than by combining them with another childhood favorite breakfast food – pancakes. These epic recipes are guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic in the sweetest way and take you back to happy times (or is that just a sugar rush?).

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Cap’n Crunch Berry Pancakes

These pancakes are guaranteed to wake up every cell in your body and get you berry pumped for the rest of your day. (Not to mention they might just make you Snapchat and Instagram famous.)

Lucky Charms Pancake Cups

These Lucky Charms Pancake Cups are the perfect way to eat a box of Lucky Charms (okay, the marshmallows) and a whole bunch of pancakes too for a sugar-filled breakfast.

Cocoa Pebbles Pancakes

These Cocoa Pebbles Pancakes are the perfect pancake to satisfy all of your chocolate cravings. ‘Cause a lot of chocolate and carbs are exactly what you need.

Honey Nut Cheerios Pancakes

Get the ultimate throwback of your dreams with these Honey Nut Cheerios Pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting, honey, and bananas.

Granola Pancakes

This healthier take on pancakes, with Danimals and granola, is guaranteed to make your mom and dad proud.

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

These Fruity Pebbles Pancakes are just for you if you love a super sweet start to the day.

Reese’s Puffs Pancakes

These decadent chocolate pancakes eliminate any reason for you to have to choose between breakfast and dessert and bring together everything you love about peanut butter and chocolate.

Rice Krispies Pancakes

These pancakes with crunches and crackles of Rice Krispies, along with swirls of marshmallow fluff, will give you the kick start you need to start your day off right. Rice Krispies Treats, anyone?

For more pancakes made from your favorite childhood cereals go to Spoon U.

