How to Turn Your Favorite Childhood Cereal Into Epic Pancakes

There’s nothing like seeing a box of your favorite childhood cereal to take you back to when you were a kid. Whether you fought your siblings for the marshmallows in the Lucky Charms or you begged your parents to let you have the “fun” ones (and they never let you, shoutout to my mom), almost everyone has a story from their childhood in which cereal is the main character.

That being said, there’s no better way to bring back your favorite cereals than by combining them with another childhood favorite breakfast food – pancakes. These epic recipes are guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic in the sweetest way and take you back to happy times (or is that just a sugar rush?).

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.