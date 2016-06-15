How to Travel with A Cat (Plus Adorable Kitty Pics)

It’s becoming abundantly clear that traveling animals are the toast of Instagram. Honestly, what else makes a picture of a destination more alluring than sticking an adorable creature in the middle of it? While we’ve previously written about the cutest dogs and how to travel with a canine, we figured it’s only fair to cover the felines as well.

And since cats are notorious for having it be their way or the highway, we decided to reach out to some of these adventurous feline owners and find out their tips on how to travel with a cat.

Check out what they had to say, along with some adorable cat pics.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.