How to Travel with A Cat (Plus Adorable Kitty Pics)

It’s becoming abundantly clear that traveling animals are the toast of Instagram. Honestly, what else makes a picture of a destination more alluring than sticking an adorable creature in the middle of it? While we’ve previously written about the cutest dogs and how to travel with a canine, we figured it’s only fair to cover the felines as well.

And since cats are notorious for having it be their way or the highway, we decided to reach out to some of these adventurous feline owners and find out their tips on how to travel with a cat.

Check out what they had to say, along with some adorable cat pics.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Be Up to Date on Your Immunizations

According to the experts over at pet sitting site DogVacay, it's important to ask the airline if it has any immunization requirements. You will likely have to show the records before you board the flight

Be Smart About Feeding

"It is very easy for your cat to become sick during travel," said the experts from Camp Bow Wow. "Providing time for food to digest lessens the chances of your pet becoming ill."

Familiarize Your Pet with its Crate or Carrier

"Pets like familiarity," added the Camp Bow Wow expert. "If you plan on keeping your pet inside a carrier or crate while traveling, make purchases at least a month before travel to allow your pet ample time to get comfortable with the new environment. Place him or her in the carrier and provide treats. Gradually lengthen the time your pet is in the crate or carrier until your pet seems at ease in its new space."

Don't Give Your Pet Any Medications Before a Flight

It may be tempting to make your kitty a little drowsy for a long trip, but it's not the best idea on a plane. The changes in altitude can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems

Book a Non-Stop Flight

Traveling can be stressful for your cat, revealed the experts at DogVacay. To minimize the anxiety, it's best to reduce the number of transfers and handlers. 

For more tips on traveling with a cat, head to Travel + Leisure

