Here's How to Remove Fun Dip from Your Fingers

Food & Wine

If you're anything like Chrissy Teigen, not even an upcoming appearance on the Grammy red carpet can deter you from enjoying the simple pleasures of Fun Dip. But as we all know, dyed fingers is the unfortunate price to pay while devouring the candy stick and colored powder concoction.

Since flesh-eating-virus-green skin clashes with diamonds and a designer dress, the supermodel-turned-cookbook author took to Twitter for advice on how to remove the lingering food dye. Responses ranged from the helpful to the downright hilarious, which got us to thinking: How is one truly able to enjoy the delicious, albeit messily interactive snack before a major public event? 

After doing some research of our own, we've rounded up seven ideas that should forever enable you to go dip without a care. 

 

1 of 7 © Amazon

Make Fun Dip Fun Again

Dye got you down? Click through for a list of tried-and-true removal tips. 

Advertisement
2 of 7 © Lew Robertson / oohtee / Getty Images

Salt and Lemon Juice

Mix it with salt to create a scrub and say goodbye to green. Just make sure you don't have any paper cuts!

3 of 7 © DNY59 / Getty Images

Hand Sanitizer

Like coconut oil, alcohol is the solution for many things in life. Be sure to sanitize responsibly. 

Advertisement
4 of 7 © Travis Manley / Getty Images

Nail Polish Remover

We don't know how to feel about putting acetone directly on our skin, but we do know that nail polish remover is strong AF. Plan to have some lotion on hand to cure any dryness or first degree burns. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 © Light Thru My Lens Photography / Getty Images

Toothpaste

No word on whether a whitening toothpaste makes more of a difference, but smelling minty fresh all day long is guaranteed. 

Advertisement
6 of 7 © memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

Windex

It promises a streak-free shine, which is suitable for fingers donning ginormous diamonds. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has also taught us that the household cleaner works on almost anything. 

Advertisement
7 of 7 © ThamKC / stuartbur / Getty Images

Dish Soap and Baking Soda

If all else fails, go with old faithful and get scrubbing. Baking soda's chemical properties can magically scientifically clean a million things and dyed skin happens to be one of them. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up