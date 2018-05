If you’ve been pining for the $400 Vitamix, you have our blessing to buy one. Sure, the price is shocking, but if you think about all the money you’ve handed over to Jamba Juice, it’s really not so bad. Any serious kitchen needs one, because it’s more than a 45-second-smoothie-blending machine. Use it to make pesto and impress friends with velvet corn soup. Next up: homemade almond milk.