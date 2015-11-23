How to Not Blow Yourself Up When Frying a Turkey

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for many of us that means it’s turkey time. There are many beautiful ways to prepare a bird, dressing it just so. But for all you adrenaline junkies, there is but one way to cook a turkey: Deep fry it. Turkey frying produces a bird that’s juicy on the inside, golden and crispy on the outside, and it comes complete with a significantly elevated danger level. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, fryers result in 1000 emergency fire calls every year and $15 million worth of damage.

So we reached out to the U.S. Fire Administration—a division of FEMA—to find out what we should and shouldn’t do when it comes to deep-frying a bird.