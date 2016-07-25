10 of Your Favorite Movie Houses...And How Much It Costs to Buy Them

Sure, lots of our favorite movies are filmed on studio lots, in front of green screens or in foreign lands offering great tax credits. But you’d be surprised how many memorable scenes played out in real homes in the great US of A. Even better? A number of those houses are available to buy now. With several hitting the market this summer, we figured there was no better time to take a closer look. Because why live in a normal house when you could live in a famous house?

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.