How to More Incorporate Marshmallows Into Your Life

If there was an official sweet of summer it would be marshmallows.  Roasted over an open fire or melted between graham crackers and chocolate or laid on top of a fruit pie, marshmallows make everything better.  Here are 5 recipes to satisfy your marshmallow cravings.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

Very Vanilla Confetti Marshmallows

Very Vanilla Confetti Marshmallows, topped on my classic hot cocoa recipe.  So many sprinkles, so much color, so much fun. 

S'meaches

Fire is such a wonderful, transformative thing. At first glance, singeing something as perfect as a ripe summer peach seems sacrilege, but then you taste it, and then you add a marshmallow because why the hell not. The burnt sugar with a hint of spice, the acid of the yellow peach against the saccharine marshmallow, it all works somehow and is my new campfire favorite. Smeaches. Smores + peaches. It’s a pretty obvious pun, so you probably didn’t need that explained, but whatever, smeaches it is. Enjoy!

Fancy Pants Marshmallows

Happiness is a homemade marshmallow nestled in a cup of steaming hot cocoa.  Or actually, happiness is about one minute later, when the marshmallow starts to melt, slowly enveloping the chocolate in a blanket of white sweetness.  Of course it’s easiest to reach into a bag and pop a jet puffed marshmallow on top of your cup, but if you have a little bit of time (truly, it doesn’t take that  long to whip up a batch, about 20 minutes) making marshmallows by scratch really makes a difference.  First off, the texture is so much more tender and yielding than anything out of the bag, and secondly, you can add any kind of flavor you please.  Imagine a cloud of salted caramel and bourbon melting into rich chocolate. Yep. That can be you!  So do yourself the favor, and make a batch of fresh, gooey, delicious, and unexpected marshmallows.  They last for a week in a container and are the perfect wintertime garnish for a cup of hot cocoa.

S'meaches Pies

S’Mores + Peaches, known as S’meaches around here, are sort of a Kitchy Kitchen staple.  I make a ridiculous amount  of them every summer, and actually posted a photo on instagram recently.  A follower commented “this should be a pie!” and immediately I thought “YES. YES IT SHOULD.”

So here we are with a fresh peach pie, cuddled in a graham cracker crust, and topped with toasted marshmallow frosting. It’s a bigger, more awesome version of my summertime favorite. Enjoy!

