How to More Incorporate Marshmallows Into Your Life

Happiness is a homemade marshmallow nestled in a cup of steaming hot cocoa. Or actually, happiness is about one minute later, when the marshmallow starts to melt, slowly enveloping the chocolate in a blanket of white sweetness. Of course it’s easiest to reach into a bag and pop a jet puffed marshmallow on top of your cup, but if you have a little bit of time (truly, it doesn’t take that long to whip up a batch, about 20 minutes) making marshmallows by scratch really makes a difference. First off, the texture is so much more tender and yielding than anything out of the bag, and secondly, you can add any kind of flavor you please. Imagine a cloud of salted caramel and bourbon melting into rich chocolate. Yep. That can be you! So do yourself the favor, and make a batch of fresh, gooey, delicious, and unexpected marshmallows. They last for a week in a container and are the perfect wintertime garnish for a cup of hot cocoa.