How to Make Your Home Look Like a Chic Hotel

Chances are you’ve gone gaga over plush bedding or a luxurious bathroom at a hotel at least once in your life.

Now you can shop for your favorite hotel-inspired design elements on Hotelements.

The website curates products from boutique hotels (think furniture, lighting, accessories). You can shop by the kind of look you’d like to try at home—coastal, contemporary, mid-century—or shop by category (say, if you’ve got your eye on the Noguchi table you saw at The James in Chicago).

Here, founder Paula Oblen shares a few of her favorite hotel styles, plus her product pick for each.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

 

The Hotel: Viceroy, Anguilla

The style: Contemporary design mixed with organic elements gives a barefoot-luxury vibe.

What to buy: Viceroy, Anguilla

Bodega Distressed White Drift Lamp ($480)
The Hotel: Mondrian, Los Angeles

The style: Classic elegance in the form of crisp whites, accented with pops of pink.

What to buy: Mondrian, Los Angeles

Forest Park Distressed Gold Floor Lamp ($864)
The Hotel: Hotel Zetta, San Francisco

The style: The rich, vibrant decor is modern and edgy.

What to buy: Hotel Zetta, San Francisco

Skyline Tufted Settee Loveseat ($909)
The Hotel: Chapman House, Nantucket

The style: The sleepy beachside town gets a pop art addition with bright turquoise interiors.

What to buy: Chapman House, Nantucket

Retro-modern turquoise stool ($720)
What to buy: Generator Hostel, Copenhagen

Mohawk Home Boho Stripe Rug ($101)
The Hotel: Generator Hostel, Copenhagen

The style: Hostels don’t have to mean rickety bunk beds and dirty carpets.

