How to Make Your Home Look Like a Chic Hotel

Chances are you’ve gone gaga over plush bedding or a luxurious bathroom at a hotel at least once in your life.

Now you can shop for your favorite hotel-inspired design elements on Hotelements.

The website curates products from boutique hotels (think furniture, lighting, accessories). You can shop by the kind of look you’d like to try at home—coastal, contemporary, mid-century—or shop by category (say, if you’ve got your eye on the Noguchi table you saw at The James in Chicago).

Here, founder Paula Oblen shares a few of her favorite hotel styles, plus her product pick for each.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.